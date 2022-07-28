Hay Wildart
To the editor — Some of the political ads do not show the complete picture regarding the purchase of U.S. agriculture lands by foreign countries. This is some of the information I found online.

The Center for Strategic International Studies published a Sept. 8, 2021, article titled "Foreign purchases of U.S. Agricultural Land: Facts, Figures and an Assessment of Real Threats."

The following are some excerpts from that article:

"Over 40% of the additional 3.4 million acres was located in Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado. Canadian investors hold the largest share of this land, at 29% with Netherlands, Italy, Germany and United Kingdom collectively owning another 33%. The remaining 38% is held by entities from almost 100 other countries.

"Although Congress has become increasingly concerned about Chinese land purchases, investors from China currently own a small fraction of this land at 191,652 acres (0.05% of the total).

YVONNE WHITE

Yakima