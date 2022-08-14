FILE - Migrants hold Red Cross blankets after arriving at Union Station near the U.S. Capitol from Texas on buses on April 27, 2022, in Washington. Two Republican border-state governors who are investing billions of dollars on immigration enforcement and hours at the podium blasting the Biden administration policies have found two unlikely allies: Democratic mayors Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C., and Eric Adams of New York. The mayors' recent overtures for federal aid is a response to Texas and Arizona busing migrants away from the border, a months-old practice that has been long on political theater and short on practical impact.