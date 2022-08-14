To the editor — In response to the Aug. 10 letter to the editor from Ralph Riley: Your claim Biden's executive order in his first week as POTUS shuttling the Keystone Pipeline in North Dakota and putting 10,000 people out of work is both lacking accuracy and context. Out of the roughly 11,000 jobs active on the pipeline at that time, only 35 or so were not temporary. Additionally, " ... TC Energy said more than 1,000 people are out of work because of Biden’s executive order ...," not 11,000. (Source- Politifact https://www.statesman.com).
Additionally, "... 96.7% of Mexican undocumented workers are working and contributing to the economy and are vital to critical American industries..." and "... held more than $82.2 billion in spending power, money that often goes back into local economies ..." (www.research.newamericaneconomy.org/report/contributions-of-undocumented-immigrants-by-country/March 8, 2021.)
I'm not a Biden fan, but egregious exaggeration and fear-mongering claims lacking a source reference are exactly the type of fictional and baseless propaganda Trump built his toxic and destructive presidency on.
LOU BRAUER
Yakima