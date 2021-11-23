To the editor — Legislative redistricting is legislative combat. Faviola Lopez articulates her advice with passion and clarity. People over politicians is a marvelous notion.
The article is correct. The community cannot wait another 10 years for proper representation. When I came to Yakima in 1975, I was pleasantly surprised to find the number of Latinos, Yakamas and other Indigenous folks to have such a wealth of cultural variety and tradition.
Since that time it has bothered me that these people have had their political landscape cut up and less powerful than rational alignment would produce.
Faviola Lopez is right on the money here.
RALPH ALLEN
Nine Mile Falls