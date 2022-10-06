To the editor — The letter from a grower lamenting educational loan forgiveness was a bit too precious. He claimed he paid his own way all his life.
Taxpayer-funded land-grant universities do much of the research that keeps our local fruit industries competitive. (Cosmic Crisp apples, anyone?)
Soil scientists, crop scientists and county extension agents are a few of the many bennies that local farmers get from taxpayers. Many also receive subsidies that other taxpayers and most businesses don’t receive.
They benefit financially from taxpayer-funded reclamation projects (irrigation water, anyone?) These are net-loss projects funded to make their crops grow in a near-desert.
Farmers often get special tax breaks, too.
Sorry, farmers. Complaining about student loan forgiveness sounds hypocritical while you are banking the money you earned from crops that taxpayers helped bankroll.
There’s an old adage that “Farming is always a gamble.” My hat is off to those who take that risk and work hard, but please don’t try to blow smoke up our skirts about being “self-made.” Farmers are among a small group of gamblers who get comped by the house a whole lot more than the rest of us.
GUS MAHLER
Yakima