To the editor -- I am deeply troubled by continuing activities of far right wing extremists. Particularly concerning are threats of violence against election officials and other public servants who refuse to support Trump’s "Big Lie." Trump and his enablers have been a catalyst for this insanity.
On Oct. 8, 2020, the FBI arrested 13 men in a so-called militia who plotted to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Witmer. They also planned to overthrow that state's government.
Political leaders, election workers, school board members and other public servants who speak the truth are receiving death threats. Even their families have been threatened. Armed vigilantes have surrounded their homes carrying offensive signs and shouting vile language. Various hate groups have staged demonstrations and are now disrupting school board meetings.
We’re far better than this. Citizens of principal must stop tolerating this tyranny of a minority. An Election Official Legal Defense Network has been formed by bipartisan attorneys to protect the rights of public officials working in all states. The FBI has increased their investigations of threats against public servants. There is a federal law pending to protect officials which carry serious penalties for violators.
No one is above the law.
ANNE ANNA
Yakima