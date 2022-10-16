To the editor — Last week, en route to a hike in Mount Rainier National Park, my wife and I stopped briefly at the Pacific Crest Trailhead just east of Chinook Pass. Later, when we reached the entrance station for the park, I realized my wallet was missing. I was sure I had placed it in my back pocket at home.
There wasn’t much we could do at that point, so we completed our hike and drove home. Anybody could have picked up my wallet, kept the cash and maybe the credit cards, and pitched the remainder.
But I was very lucky that day. Upon arriving home, we checked for phone messages and were blessed with exactly the message we were hoping for. It was from the McPherson family of Yakima, and it said, “Don’t worry, we have your wallet!” I tried to reward them with the $62 that was inside the wallet, but they absolutely refused any reward.
It warmed my heart to see such honesty at work. The McPhersons are teaching their children well. Thank you so much for rescuing me from what could have been a terrible day!
JEFF HAGEN
Yakima