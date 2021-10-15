To the editor -- The city of Yakima is looking for and yearning for good, true, servant-leadership. In my years in Yakima, I have not met a more stand-up individual than Matt Brown.
Matt Brown is everything we want in an elected leader -- community minded, self-starter, business owner, pastor and, most importantly, family man.
Matt has a big heart and a lot of empathy for his city – two characteristics lacking on our current City Council. In contrast to that, Matt also believes in law and order and knows there is a happy medium to be found between empathy and law and order. As crime rises, Matt has been very vocal about finding solutions unlike other candidates and current sitting council members.
When deciding on who to vote for, I consider the entire person. I do not listen to retired doctors who have spent the last four years collecting a stipend on City Council, while being censured, without any real, measurable action. I implore you to do the same. If you care about the safety, security and well-being of your family and city, vote Matt Brown.
DAVID MULLEN
Yakima