To the editor — The search warrant against Trump is outrageous, Republicans say.
Trump precipitated the search by blatantly, knowingly stealing and hiding top secret documents. Others are in prison for doing this.
Trump said when he turned over to the National Archives 15 boxes of secret documents in February, that was all he had, while he really had hidden even more other top secret records (“It’s not theirs; it’s mine”). He was asked nicely to provide the rest, and didn’t.
DOJ tried and failed to get cooperation from Trump. Hence, search warrant. DOJ found even more top secret documents hidden in Trump’s office.
So Trump bad-mouths FBI.
Just because you’re a traitor, a private citizen hiding and holding nuclear secrets, why should your beautiful house be searched? Can Trump do anything such that Republicans finally condemn him? Probably not. Republicans believe Trump’s lies, repeat them. We shouldn’t be electing people who are idiotic, dumb or lying co-conspirators — they’ll represent Trump, not us.
Trumpets seek an excuse to carry out violence, far-right vigilantism. Trump, using misdirection and fear-based politics, eggs on his crazies who threaten and kill people randomly.
Republicans threaten retaliation. When Biden leads a violent insurrection against the U.S., have at it.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah