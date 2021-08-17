To the editor -- I greatly enjoy hearing from my fellow Republicans.
I hear many of you verbalizing that you have never received the COVID vaccine. I wholeheartedly acknowledge the rules governing the HiPPA violation, the contents of which disallow any medical facility from confirming whether the person received a vaccine or not.
Having worked in the medical field for 47 years, I can fully understand and appreciate what they’re hiding behind. Make any claims you want to. The common sense of receiving the vaccination for COVID is the appropriate thing to do.
DAVE BRUNELLE
Yakima