To the editor — Debra Delatorre’s confidence in her willingness to manage challenges so that the tasks before her get done make her a fantastic candidate for Yakima County Superior Court clerk.

Her self-assuredness comes from over 30 years of knowledge and experience in the legal system, and an amazing work ethic that sees the most difficult jobs through to completion.

I worked with Ms. Delatorre in the early 2000s and encountered a smart, energetic person, who made things happen.

We need someone in the position of clerk who will be effective and efficient at “digging in” to the work that needs to be done. Ms. Delatorre has the right attitude, demeanor and personality to help our community as clerk.

Please join me in voting for Debra Delatorre.

MEGAN MURPHY

Yakima