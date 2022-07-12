To the editor — I strongly encourage you to vote for Marshall Slight as Yakima County coroner. He has the experience, compassion and skills for the job.

Marshall has been deputy chief coroner for almost 13 years. Previous to that he was deputy coroner under Coroner Murray Rice for about two years, working with Chief Deputy Coroner Jack Hawkins.

He has also completed the Medical Legal Investigative course and has studied in continuing classes to keep up on the latest methods. During his almost 15 years with the coroner’s office, Marshall has helped with almost 300 homicides, over 400 suicides, over 600 overdoses, over 400 motor vehicle fatalities, and has been involved with over 700 autopsies. These numbers do not include all the unattended deaths the coroner's office deals with every year. (Unattended — no one was present when someone passed away.)

Also during his time with the coroner’s office, as part of the Yakima Sheriff's Department, Marshall has worked well with all the various city police agencies throughout the Valley, with the Washington State Patrol, the FBI and the Yakama Nation Police.

As you can see, he is highly qualified for this position. Please vote for Marshall Slight as Yakima County coroner.

WALT RANTA

Yakima