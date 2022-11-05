To the editor — While I was not surprised by the Seattle-owned Yakima Herald-Republic’s endorsement of Kyle Curtis’ opponent for county commissioner, they must have forgotten her continuous support for more government and regulations, as well as the divisiveness and negative impact created on the Yakima City Council while she was a member.
In addition, the majority of her campaign finances have come from the west side and not local citizens. Kyle Curtis has broader experiences in more areas including a vast knowledge of the financial aspects of an organization like Yakima County.
He has common sense, works well with others, and is involved with our community. He is by far the best choice for Yakima County commissioner, Position 2.
Please join me in voting for Kyle’s election.
LOIS KING
Yakima