To the editor — As we look forward to the new school year, I would like to thank our high school teachers from West Valley and college professors from Central Washington University for their work to expand “College-in-the-High-School” course offerings.
West Valley offers over 40 classes for dual credit. Administrators at both institutions worked to align these classes so that students can earn the 54 college credits needed to fulfill all of the CWU general education requirements as a prerequisite to choosing a major. West Valley teachers partner with CWU professors to ensure the curriculum maintains college-level rigor and options are available for various career pathways.
This new program, which we are calling “Ram-to-Wildcat” — named for our mascots — is a great way for students to plan for college and for families to save thousands of dollars. All of these classes are available without leaving the high school campus.
This new opportunity builds on our previous work with CWU to offer on-site admission as well as guaranteed admission for students with a 3.0 GPA in required courses.
I am grateful for all of the educators who worked together to make these amazing opportunities available for our students in the upcoming school year.
PETER FINCH
West Valley School District superintendent
Yakima