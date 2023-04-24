To the editor — Those of us who live within a five-mile radius of the Yakima Airport (virtually all of Yakima) will be interested to know that studies have shown that, within that radius of Sea-Tac Airport, residents have been found to have “... shorter life expectancy, premature births, greater than 100 excess deaths per year on average and more deaths by cancer, heart disease and lower respiratory disease.” (Seattle Times April 20, 2023). This is apparently due to the emission of “... gases and heavy metals including carbon dioxide and lead." In fact Sea-Tac is being sued for this very reason.
Do we really want our elected leaders to take us down that road!? Let’s dump this ill-advised greatly expanded airport idea now, please.
CHUCK FORSTER
Yakima