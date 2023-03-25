To the editor — The expansion of our airport would be an absolute boon for our local economy, and instead of worrying about traffic and think small-town we should instead focus on making the greater Yakima Valley thrive.
Look at our neighbors in the Tri Cities. I have not heard a single complaint about the expansion of the airport in Pasco.
Frankly, as a community we are at a decision point: cling to our past or dream about the future ... I know which side I’m on and it is for the development and substantial expansion of air services to our valley.
Be on the right side of history and support the expansion of our airport.
DAVE S. ATTEBERRY, M.D.
Yakima