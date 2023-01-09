To the editor — The City Council seems giddy at the prospect of turning our neighborhoods into the residential nightmare that surrounds SeaTac airport. What’s the rush to tout Yakima as welcoming to larger planes, noise, pollution and traffic?
Recent vapors over siting a solar farm makes one wonder about the severe blows to the head local officials must have suffered to now cheerlead for an airport expansion.
More of the same is not the way forward during rapid climate change. What is the future of air travel, anyway? Where is the passenger rail line from Yakima to the west side? What is the benefit of paving over more prime agricultural land? How many grumpy travelers on shuttles are going to remember Yakima as a fun tourist destination? How deeply embedded is the City Council in McCormick Air’s pockets?
Here lies another example of old white money seeking comfort and expansion while all their crap runs brown. Yakima can’t even build an eastside pool. There is no good reason to conserve this community as an already-obsolete economic armpit.
West-side people opposed to airport expansions have good reasons for their opposition. So do we. We can make room for a better future.
MARTHA RICKEY
Yakima