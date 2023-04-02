To the editor — We don’t need more gun control or new gun laws. We need the laws we have to be enforced. Our liberal government and our liberal courts have taken away any deterrence to criminals committing gun crimes.
Criminals know they will be released from jail without bail if they are caught with a gun. If they are eventually convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm, they will likely only get jail time. If they go to prison, it will be for a short term.
Libs have defunded the cops and lessened the penalties for gun crimes. What did they expect would happen? If you want to stop gun crimes, deter criminals with strong enforcement and actual prison sentences that are decades not days long. Criminals commit crimes. Until we hold them accountable, society will continue to be victimized by their violent actions.
Removing the gun isn’t the answer. Removing the criminal is. Hard to victimize our citizens when you’re in the Walla Walla penitentiary.
MATTHEW STEADMAN
Selah