To the editor -- I wanted to thank Michael Preacher for bringing attention to the excellent work of Unleashed writer Magnus Fulton.
Magnus’s informative and fun style is a highlight in each Sunday edition of the Herald. Bobsledding has been an Olympic Sport since 1924, originating from recreational sledding in the 1800s. The proving grounds of a sledding adventure in our valley may produce the next gold medalist from Yakima.
Good work, Unleashed staff. Keeping the dreams alive.
GERRY McGREE
Yakima