To the editor — Rep. Newhouse, I am convinced that the Pentagon Budget has been bloated far too long, with huge expenditures for new styled airplanes that have not proved successful, for instance. This year even expanding the ask by billions of dollars. These contractors get paid exorbitantly, annually and also get subsidized for their failures by the taxpayers. Never are these expenditures up for debate, by either party.
I appreciate that you are one Republican that claims to support Medicare/Medicaid/Social Security, but you have not proclaimed a position against privatizing these programs. How do you stand on this gambling and profiteering?
You, as well, apparently overlook the Trump-era policies for eliminating/reducing taxes for the very wealthy as a tradeoff in balancing the deficit!
And what about the Medicare Advantage private insurers' corruption in blatantly, and yearly, overcharging Medicare and therefore the taxpayers? No mention of that in balancing the budget.
The GOP has become known for being only obstructionist in politics, with little focus on what they see as balancing the stage of fair expenditures and policy.
I appreciate your consideration of my comments,
GAIL BARTON
Naches