To the editor — Your article on electric vehicles completely ignored the elephant in the room: Where is that electricity going to come from?
Washingtonians buy about 300,000 vehicles a year. Collectively, they travel over 15 million miles a day. That many EVs will need almost 4.5 MEGAWATTS every day.
Since many of them will charge at night, solar power is of little use. Wind power will only help when it is available. What about the rest?
To oversimplify, we will need to build a medium-size nuclear generator (or its equivalent) for every 200,000 electric cars sold. And, don't forget, we need to string power lines to get the power to where it is needed. Is our governor carefully planning all of those utility upgrades?
Wait, I forgot he wants to tear down the Snake River dams, too! Add another nuclear plant or two.
Our local provider, Pacific Power, gets about 45% of their electricity from burning COAL, the most polluting fossil fuel. Charging your EV by burning coal isn’t going to help, is it?
In order to fully realize the benefits of EVs, we need competent leaders that can carefully plan the resources needed and put together every step to meet that plan.
PRES TUESLEY
Yakima