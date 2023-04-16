To the editor — I would like to respond to the April 3 letter regarding fuel sources and electric automobile costs.
Perhaps another set of numbers will be of interest. According to WSDOT, the average Washington "per automobile" fuel cost was just under $2,000 per year. At 49 cents and rising, Washington has the third highest fuel tax in the country. The demand for this money is not going to go away as we shift to EVs, it will just take a different form.
And I think we can all agree that fuel prices, regardless of source, are higher than several years ago.
Electric vehicles do not "cost less." In 2021, the cost of an electric vehicle was about $10,000 higher than a gas automobile. This difference in cost was mostly offset by subsidies from various sources. The subsidies do not reduce the price, they just transfer the cost to someone other than the buyer.
Subject to check, every 1 million electric autos will require the equivalent of 70 full-sized power plants be added to our base load. And while major improvements in battery technology are taking place, copper, precious metals and lithium mining must be greatly expanded.
No major transition is without unanticipated consequences. Thoughtfully going forward and solving problems seems the best approach.
PHIL BIRD
Yakima