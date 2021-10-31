To the editor -- Recently I learned some adults in our community hold up their belief that the U.S. Constitution is “divinely inspired” as a leadership trait. I am concerned about what this might mean.
Judeo-Christian belief in scriptures as “divinely inspired” writings helps us call out human compassion with the wisdom of justice lived out over millenniums. Inspired scripture writings include poetry and the power of ancient mythologies redacted then authorized by ancient communities as holding normative spiritual meanings for new generations, like ours.
But when human civil laws are believed to be divinely inspired, damaging and evil behaviors seem to happen. Humans believing divinely inspired laws attacked the U.S. on 9/11/2001, for example. Humans believing divinely inspired laws enslaved and/or slaughtered other humans’ communities, damning generations. Historically, all humankind seems vulnerable to great harm from this belief.
Our democratic republic was founded through enlightenment rejecting the divine right of kings to wield divinely inspired laws. We the people now amend our supreme laws as we live our own time (evolved justice) through common human reason, painful American experiences and education.
I hope American civics and Christian education programs will build better beliefs back into our community’s leaders. Amen.
THE REV. ERIC DON ANDERSON
Yakima