To the editor — If I make a mistake in installing an electrical system, people die. If I make a mistake in installing an automobile braking system, people die. If I make a mistake installing/maintaining a city's water system, people die.

You get the point: The business end of life is filled with jobs where doing them wrong can kill people — hopefully, an unacceptable outcome.

The purpose of a useful education is to make sure you make all your errors in problems on paper ... where they don't kill people. Mistakes must have consequences, because "real" mistakes do. If you keep making mistakes on paper, you don't get good grades, you fail. If you don't fail for continuously making mistakes in the classroom, when do you get around to fixing your problem?

Answer: You don't.

Then you're out in the real world trying to make a living, but killing or injuring people in the process.

You MUST be responsible for YOUR mistakes. It is not possible to share blame, distribute blame or shift blame since you are 100% responsible for everything you do. Conversely, you are NOT responsible for the actions of others.

If that's not true in your society, then that society doesn't work well.

Oh, yeah ... it doesn't, does it?

JEFFREY M. REYNOLDS

Yakima