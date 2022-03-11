To the editor -- In Tuesday’s paper is mention of a lawsuit over recent redistricting, stating that Hispanics will be prevented from electing candidates of their choice in the 15th Legislative District, in spite of the fact that population is 50.02% Latino and 55.05% minority, according to the same article.

WHAT? So if someone wants Hispanics to win, don’t get them to register and then vote? Go to court? They are already the largest racial component of the district, are they not?

Some years ago the Yakima City Council was forced to give up two at-large positions to create more districts and I lost representation. When I disagreed with my one council member on pit bulls in the city and recreational marijuana I no longer had a possibility among three persons of presenting my viewpoint.

I now had one possibility among the seven councilmembers and when I did not agree my voice was silenced. What a court-ordered travesty!

Now this suit wants a racist decision. It should be a “one-person, one-vote” decision, where factors other than race may decide cases. Since 1787 and in spite of changing races, ethnicity and economic classes, equality among the citizens has done well for this country.

BOB WHITNEY

Yakima