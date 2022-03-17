To the editor -- At the risk of sounding presumptuous, I would offer President Biden a suggestion which would boost his dismal approval ratings and benefit the world: Put out a public invitation to Putin and Zelenskyy to meet with him at a neutral location.

The purpose of the meeting would be broker a ceasefire, armistice to the stupid war in Ukraine. Biden could even offer to pick them both up in Air Force One for the trip.

An end to the conflict should be negotiable since no emotional religious issues seem a factor.

Get it done. End the bloodshed. Quit with the sanctions, Mr. Biden. Negotiate a peaceful end to the conflict. Even if you are not successful, your approval ratings will rise.

Win-win.

DAVID BETZING

Yakima