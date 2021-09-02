To the editor -- As one of the hundreds of millions of humans on this planet, who was, as apply put, just dying to get a new vaccine that prevented death from COVID-19 and who relished the idea of getting vaccinated at the first opportunity, I do not understand how others raised on vaccines could risk the lives of their families, shut down businesses and cause a second surging outbreak as children too young to qualify for a vaccine are welcomed back to school.
And all the while, those in the noble profession of healers, who are obligated to observe so much unnecessary death, are dwindling in numbers; involvement in so much death is not healthy.
So how long can all this be sustained? How will it end?
I guess vaccines will be continually updated for variants, and each variant will get stronger and kill more until that portion of the population that does not trust science is silent.
VICTOR KOCH
Yakima