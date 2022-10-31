To the editor — Judges need to have intelligence, temperance and decisiveness.
Wes Gano is a bright, studious and even-keeled person who fits the perfect mold for a fair-minded jurist.
He has been highly admired by his peers for over 30 years of litigation practice while representing persons from ALL walks of life. No doubt he will give respect to all who will come before him to address their concerns while using his vast experience as pro tem judge and private attorney.
Yakima County should be so lucky to have such a well-rounded jurist hearing cases for them.
DAVID SPEIKERS
Fall City