To the editor — Dan Newhouse voted to impeach Donald Trump. Good or bad, it happened. And today, good or bad, it is clear the Republican Party is the party of Trump.
I can't help but wonder what will await Newhouse in the new Congress if we send him as our representative. My fear: He will be punished for his descent through removal from committee and panel participation.
If this is the case, then our district will be denied representation in Congress. It should be worth considering that sending Dan Newhouse to Congress this time will be removing our voice as a district from the process of our government.
Perhaps we should send someone else. Not because he does a bad job but because he wouldn't be allowed to do his job in the first place.
PAT BOUGHTON
Yakima