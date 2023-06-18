To the editor — Rob Allen’s “rebuttal” of the Fred Bridges EV letter is misguided. There is no "Green New Deal" and the pieces that made it into law don’t do anything to discourage hydro or even fossil fuels. The laws that were passed encourage keeping existing nuclear operating and provide a bunch of incentives for renewables and electrification. That’s it.
Electrification will increase electrical demand, but so what? Our household with three EVs and completely electrified home certainly use more electricity than it did before we switched over to all electric, lots more in fact. But the solar panels on our roof provide every kilowatt hour we consume.
It’s funny to have conversations with folks saying renewables and electrification can’t possibly work. Go ahead, keep talking and I’ll just keep proving you wrong.
MARK NORMAN
Yakima
