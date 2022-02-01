To the editor -- Great picture in the Herald of the Zillah basketball student fans. I used to love going to Zillah games because they had/have one of the best high school pep bands there is. And they have a great bunch of crazy student fans as the picture attests. It really is a throwback to small-town rural America loving its school.
But look at the picture. There are but few masks and those are worn under the chin. Why are we fed up with mask mandates? Well, the very next day these very same students must sit in class all day masked up. And in contrast to the game where they stood shoulder to shoulder yelling and screaming with maybe a little spittle coming out they must sit the next day three feet apart and masked up.
We're fed up with the hypocrisy
TOM BRACEWELL
Yakima