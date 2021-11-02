To the editor -- My apologies for being so blunt, but all this whining about the vaccine mandates is so trivial and, truly, pathetic.
Used to be principled conservatives loved to lecture people about responsibility along with rights, but that is sorely missing today. Truth is, you all ingest hundreds of possibly toxic things in your body every day -- in your processed food, in the air you breathe -- and you feel this one little jab that has been more thoroughly tested than most is the hill you want to die on?
Sure, you have rights, and one is questioning that. But when you go out in public, you breathe the same air as others and, without proper precautions, you endanger others. And others have the right to breathe air that you don't contaminate.
So please, with all due respect, shut up already about your rights and get the darn shot.
And, in public, wear the mask.
It's your responsibility.
KEN JONES
Yakima