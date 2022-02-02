To the editor -- A while back my daughter said they watched a film about slavery in her history class at Davis High School. When asked what she thought about it, she said it was "disturbing."
I can't imagine any parent not wanting their child to know the history of their country, or to not be disturbed by some of it.
As a white person, it's embarrassing to hear so many of my siblings who want to expose their kids only to idealized and fictitious history -- what is apparently the "new political correctness." Now we know, beyond a doubt, who the oversensitive, coddled and whiny people are.
C'mon, you white whiners -- let's man up and face the truth!
I thank the teachers at Davis High School for teaching what's true, not kowtowing to the latest political whims.
KEN JONES
Yakima