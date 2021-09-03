To the editor -- I am irritated COVID-19 is still beating us up after a year and a half – the epidemic part would be over but for the purposely non-vaccinated. If you don’t LIKE getting a vaccination, I get that. If you think you have a “right” to not be vaccinated (“My body, my choice, unless you are a woman”) -- NO. You have no right to infect others.
Republican politicians lie, manipulate about COVID-19 solely for political gain: Amanda McKinney, Republican governors. Pfitzer isn’t safe; but horse medicine is, like bleach.
Do you claim a right to spread polio? Smallpox? COVID-19 is a public health crisis, not an opinion poll.
Here in America, vaccines, quarantines have been forcibly imposed since the 1620s. The Supreme Court ruled the Constitution allows nonconsensual measures “to protect against an epidemic of disease which threatens the safety of its members.” Settled. Plus we all should recognize a public duty to the community at large.
It’s time to force vaccinations for everyone, nonconsensual. Lock up any unvaccinated in internment camps. The rest of us can then live life again. Let the unvaccinated deal with COVID-19 free and isolated from us. Otherwise welcome lock-downs forever because of stupid, selfish idiots.
"This too shall pass" -- Persian Sufi adage.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah