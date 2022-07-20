To the editor — U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse’s website shares a tired joke: “Decisions about the needs of our communities should be made at the local level, by the men and women who live, work, and farm on our land — not government bureaucrats in D.C.”

Today, government bureaucrat Dan Newhouse voted against securing women’s civil rights to travel freely and make their own health care decisions. Newhouse literally voted NAY to securing a U.S. citizen’s constitutional rights, and he expects our support?

This nonsense is a pattern.

On June 24, Newhouse absurdly voted NAY on a bill to rename a Florida courthouse for a recently deceased Florida Supreme Court justice, Joseph Woodrow Hatchett. How local is that?

Newhouse regularly uses his position in Congress against common sense, to make a splash among a gaggle of Trumpkins racing to the bottom.

Enough. Dan Newhouse, go pound local sand.

We have a much better candidate in Doug White. White is a responsible, experienced, hardworking person who knows this district and promises to represent us by working for us and with us, not against us. Check out White’s campaign — it is a study in common sense.

Please join me and vote Doug White for Congress.

MARTHA RICKEY

Yakima