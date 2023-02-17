To the editor — A recent letter parroted the same theme headlining local TV “news” reports: the proposed lowering of Washington’s blood alcohol level will hurt local business, but won’t save lives or reduce accidents.
The writer cited two links supposedly showing Utah’s similar law isn’t working. I read both and found no proof at all.
One quoted breweries crying in their beer about the law. Salty beer tastes lousy, fellas.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says Utah’s five-year-old law works — https://t.ly/XkFi
The National Safety Council strongly backs the idea of all states lowering their level — https://t.ly/l_48
And the economic impact fearmongered by opponents?
Forbes reports, “The federal agency’s study also found none of the economic impacts that had been predicted after lowering the legal blood alcohol level occurred, and alcohol-impaired-driving arrests did not climb sharply after the law went into effect, as some had feared” — https://t.ly/Ay9_
If, against all data we have, the law doesn’t work, we can change the level back in a few years.
What we can never do: reverse the deaths caused by impaired driving.
HANK MANN
Yakima