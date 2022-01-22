To the editor -- Let’s finally end this outdated exercise of changing our clocks twice a year. State Sen. Jim Honeyford has introduced Senate Bill 5511 to keep our clocks set to Standard Time.
In case you are wondering, Standard Time is when 12 o’clock noon aligns with the sun being directly overhead. States currently have the authority to permanently stay on Standard Time. Some may prefer Daylight Saving Time, but we can only change to permanent Daylight Saving Time if Congress gives their approval. For that, we will be waiting a long, long, long time.
I don’t know about you, but I need my beauty sleep, so let’s get this done! Contact your Washington state legislators and ask them to pass Senate Bill 5511.
MARTY MILLER
Yakima