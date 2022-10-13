APTOPIX Russia Ukraine

Servicemen fire from their 152-mm gun 2A36 «Giatsint-B» howitzer from their position at Ukrainian troops at an undisclosed location in Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

 Alexei Alexandrov - stringer, AP

To the editor — War is an evil. It shatters soldiers' minds, destroys loving families, feeds U.S. price inflation and taxes our grandchildren with the bill.

Ukraine is a developing democracy; couldn't these weapons end up supporting a future demagogue? Might U.S. weapons end up on the black market or in Russian hands?

Let's support a cease-fire with Russia, like we did for Ukraine in 2014, instead of another long generational war. Please add your support to ending war in Ukraine.

JONAH CHRISTIAN

Yakima