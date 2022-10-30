To the editor — As the first director of the Yakima County Department of Emergency Medical Services, I proposed a countywide EMS levy in 1989. It was placed on the ballot in 1990 and failed by 1% but passed by over 70% the following year. It has continued to be approved and renewed by the voters every few years.
The original intent of this levy was to provide badly needed funding to each of the fire departments in Yakima County to continue providing emergency medical care. In addition, to ensure a minimum level of prehospital care in every area within the county.
In the 31 years since the EMS levy was approved, the quality of care has increased dramatically. There are now far more survivors of sudden illness and injury. The small property tax has made a huge difference.
I urge all Yakima County voters to VOTE YES ON EMS!
JOHN A. STOUFFER
Yakima