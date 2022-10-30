Personnel from EMS Advanced Life Systems escort a young girl to an ambulance after treating her following a rescue from a vehicle in the Tieton River along U.S. Highway 12 near Trout Lodge Monday, June 25, 2018. Crews from Yakima County Fire District 3, the Washington State Patrol and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and were able to pull four passengers from the van. According to a WSP spokesman, a 64-year-old Olympia woman and her three grandchildren received minor injuries after the vehicle rolled into the river after leaving the roadway.