To the editor -- I wish to applaud all the many rescuers of the several elk who were trapped in river ice as reported in Thursday's issue of this newspaper. It is amazing what a community of interest can do when individuals pull together.
In 40-plus years of mostly solo backpacking, I have enjoyed many interactions with wildlife. At least one was not.
Avoiding lingering snow in the high country, I did a short trip to Manastash Lake. When camp was set up, I went to shoreline for camp water and was assaulted by a very disagreeable stench. A few upwind yards from me the lake held several carcasses of elk. After falling through thin ice, they had not benefited from two dozen Samaritans. Or put differently, they experienced Mother Nature's course.
My camp water came from a spring above me.
LYLE COLLINS
Yakima