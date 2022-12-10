To the editor — With all of the very close elections, the winners must keep things in perspective: About half of the voters elected them, and half did not.
This means those elected, who are supposed to represent all their constituents, need to give as much focus on how they can best represent those who voted against them as they do to fulfilling their campaign promises to those who supported them. They must seek to establish common ground and be willing to compromise.
To do anything less is to be a representative of only half the people.
JOHN CLARK
Granger