Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., joined by Sen. Gary Peters., D-Mich., chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, signals "51" as he speaks with reporters after Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia last night, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Democrats' new outright majority of 51-49 in the Senate means the party will no longer have to negotiate a power-sharing deal with Republicans and won't have to rely on Vice President Kamala Harris to break as many tie votes.

 J. Scott Applewhite - staff, AP

To the editor — With all of the very close elections, the winners must keep things in perspective: About half of the voters elected them, and half did not.

This means those elected, who are supposed to represent all their constituents, need to give as much focus on how they can best represent those who voted against them as they do to fulfilling their campaign promises to those who supported them. They must seek to establish common ground and be willing to compromise.

To do anything less is to be a representative of only half the people.

JOHN CLARK

Granger