210729-yh-news-nursecovidcomments-1.jpg
Diana Kosmatka, left, a nurse for Astria Home Health and Hospice, pulls down her mask to take a COVID-19 test as she's given instructions by Stephanie Sanchez, medical assistant, at the testing site at State Fair Park Friday, July 23, 2021 in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor -- The purpose of elected officials is to keep their constituents healthy and safe. Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney is letting down my fellow constituents in District 1. PLEASE leave the medical decisions to the experts while dropping your own opinion. And trust science versus misinformation on the internet.

Reinstating mask requirements is necessary in addition to increasing vaccinations, to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Washington. The health care system is under immense strain, due in part to increased COVID-19 transmission, mostly among UNVACCINATED people. Between Feb. 1 and Aug. 3, 94.5% of COVID-19 cases who were hospitalized were not fully vaccinated.

Our health system is overburdened from COVID-19 cases leading to health care givers burnout.

TJ (JANET) TJARNBERG

Retired pharmacist, Yakima