To the editor — A recent letter conflated the Confederate Memorial at Arlington with naming a local high school after Dwight Eisenhower.
I looked up the YH-R letter the writer disliked. The writer said:
“In these times, there is no place at Arlington for monuments to insurrectionists who fought and killed fellow Americans, trying to end our democracy.
"The Confederate Monument should come down.
"Only a Nazi memorial would be more inappropriate at Arlington.”
In what universe is Dwight Eisenhower, who fought the Nazis, the moral equivalent of Southern insurrectionists, who fought fellow Americans?
Ike faltered at times on racial issues, but he also sent federal troops into Little Rock to enforce the Supreme Court’s integration of public schools.
That’s not the moral equivalent of what South Carolina said in its secession resolution: “The slaveholding states will no longer have the power of self-government ... and the federal government will have become their enemy.”
The South’s insurrection caused the death of more than a million Americans.
It is shameful to encourage the continuation of such deadly bigotry through false equivalencies. Inevitable human failings are forgivable. The violent and centuries-long disregard for the lives of others is not.
History only teaches those who will learn.
WARD MURROW
Yakima