To the editor — The front page article in the May 6 edition of the Herald-Republic about the attorney shortage in Yakima, County has me disturbed and angry.

There are probably many young men and women who would love to become an attorney as a career. Our country makes it so difficult for many to get the education they would like because it isn't possible financially.

My daughter has her Ph.D, is 50 years old and STILL paying off student loans. We can sure help other countries, why can't we help our own more?

Education is what will help make our country strong.

MARILYN ROEBUCK

Yakima