To the editor -- This Nov. 15-19, as we pause to celebrate American Education Week, I want to say “thank you” to all education employees for helping our students stay connected — in big and small ways — throughout this pandemic.
For nearly two years now, school staff—from your school’s secretary, crossing guard, and classroom teacher, to superintendents, principals, and school nurses — have worked tirelessly to ensure students have some semblance of “normal” during a time of stress and uncertainty — all while juggling their own personal pandemic-related challenges.
On behalf of the Washington Association of School Administrators, thank you to the dedicated individuals who lead and staff our schools — for all you do, each and every day, for the students in schools across the entire state of Washington.
JOEL AUNE
Executive Director,
Washington Association of School Administrators, Olympia