To the editor — You guys are beyond the pale. Your one-sided political cartoons and editorials are so telling.
My father subscribes, but if not, at 89 years of age we would gladly drop you. He waits to get the paper every day of delivery but is so disappointed with your angle on EVERYTHING.
Aren't you supposed to be reporters not indoctrinators? Is it possible that you could be balanced in your commentary?
So sad that you can't be a balanced news source and bring that balanced information to our elders who rely on print.
Please print this in your letters to the editor.
THERESA HANCOCK
Grandview