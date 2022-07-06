To the editor — Your June 29 editorial, "Court ruling sails wide right in Bremerton case," was reprinted in The Tri-City Herald, my hometown paper on July 3. Your argument against the recent ruling by the Supreme Court falls apart in the paragraph that begins "Suppose coach Kennedy were a Muslim."

The facts of the case as presented to the justices did not indicate that coach Kennedy "led" a prayer. When he first began his prayer tradition he walked alone to the field after the game to pray. His players started noticing what he was doing and some soon joined him of their own accord.

Teenagers are old enough to make a decision that goes against the grain, but even if some of them followed suit just to be part of the crowd that is not a First Amendment issue. So, if a Muslim coach or a Wiccan coach want to take the field after a game to pray, more power to them. This was a free exercise of religion, not an attempt to coerce religious participation.

The pendulum of religious liberty just ticked a bit from left back to middle. I think the wall of separation will survive.

LINDA K. GRAGG

Kennewick