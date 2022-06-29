To the editor — The June 22 article titled "Pride and Joy" began with a cheerful description of the events of the Juneteenth celebration and Pride Parade that took place the previous weekend in Yakima. Then mid-article states the words "respect" and "honor" diversity.

The second half of the article is hijacked with nothing to do with the event, but rather to "disrespect" and "dishonor" unknown persons that the author has assigned "whiteness, hatred, twisted reasoning and lack of diversity," and how these people plot to exclude certain persons from occupations, churches and voting and calls the unnamed persons cowardly and selfish.

Even though I know prejudice still exists in this country, I believe it to be the great minority. If the author thinks this is the way to expand diversity of thought, I suggest they start with the premise that people with diverse beliefs from their own are due respect as well.

This talk leads nowhere. But then again maybe that's the author's goal.

DEBORAH NORDBERG

Yakima