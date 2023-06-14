To the editor — In 1962, “Seven Days in May” hit the national best-seller list.
Readers loved the fiction thriller.
Sixty-one years later, the YH-R’s editorial board wrote about “Ten Days in June.”
Readers loved the story of diversity.
But it was fiction, too.
June’s diverse events hardly make Yakima a place that embraces diversity.
Yakama Treaty Days celebrate the guarantees of the Treaty of 1855. But don’t forget tribal members still fight federal lawsuits to keep their treaty land from being taken — https://tinyurl.com/5n7ktnck
Pride Fest “honors LGBTQ+ people.” But don’t forget Yakima’s largest evangelical charity is suing to exclude LGBTQ+ residents from working for them — https://t.ly/CoKS
Juneteenth celebrates word of emancipation reaching Texas two years after the Emacipation Proclamation was signed. But don’t forget Yakima community members in neighborhoods of color must lobby and hold fundraisers to get a public swimming pool restored in their part of town.
Don’t forget Franklin Pool doesn’t need bake sales.
Union Gap’s Old Town Days and Civil War Reenactment conveniently forget to mention our agricultural economy is based largely on exploiting immigrant labor. And don’t forget the Confederate war flags flown during the reenactment represent racist symbols to white nationalists.
Good summertime fiction still sells!
RHEA CARSON
Yakima