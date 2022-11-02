To the editor — I strongly encourage you to vote for Marshall Slight for Yakima County coroner. He has many more years of experience than his opponent and is committed to the job.
Marshall will be in the office every morning, working hard to serve us. He will be on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as is required by the position of coroner.
His opponent speaks of a cadaver dog, with no news reports of it being used here. However, at Q&A sessions he admits using the dog elsewhere. This means the Yakima County coroner is not available here, and is being paid while out of the county with a dog purchased for Yakima.
Marshall’s opponent also mentions an X-ray machine. However, news reports say all autopsies are done elsewhere, so the X-ray machine is of no use. Marshall has 13 years of experience, while his opponent passed a test.
Who would you prefer to help your family when tragedy strikes, someone with many years of hands-on experience, or someone who read a book? Elect Marshall Slight as Yakima County coroner.
WALT RANTA
Yakima