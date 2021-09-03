To the editor -- All wars are stupid and messy and costly.
From the religious crusades to our war in Afghanistan, men and women have died from decisions made by crazed leaders over greed and/or political ideologies. There is always plenty of criticism to go around.
Now many Republicans, journalists, Trumpers and even some Democrats are raining criticism on Mr. Biden for his handling of the situation surrounding our withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years. It could never have been smooth. We all know that. Ending a conflict never is.
World War II ended because our president, Harry S. Truman, made the tough decision to drop an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, to force Japan to surrender. When they did not, he made the tough decision to drop a second bomb on Nagasaki. Japan then surrendered, ending the war.
This decision saved thousands of American and Japanese lives. Mr. Truman (a Democrat) was criticized for the decision because civilians were killed. The U.S. did not voluntarily enter into war with Japan. We all remember Pearl Harbor.
Let's back off on our criticizing the president for taking action which should have been taken years ago.
DAVID BELTZING
Yakima